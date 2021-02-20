Virat Kohli hails new mom Anushka Sharma as a ‘pillar of strength

Can't connect right now! retry
Virat Kohli recently came forward to gush over his wife Anushka Sharma and the impact she plays on his life.

The crickter opened up about Anushka’s impact on his life during a podcast with former England Cricketer Mark Nicholas.

There he was quoted saying, "She (Anushka) has been a pillar of strength for me in that regard. Because she herself is at a level where she had to deal with a lot of that negativity. So she understands my situation and I understand her situation."

Kohli also lauded his wife for bringing his life a sense of clarity, and being his support during difficult phrases. He claimed, "To be able to have a life partner that understands exactly what you are thinking, feeling and what you are going through, I do not quite know if I would have had that clarity if she was not in my life."

