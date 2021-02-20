Kangana Ranaut insults Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt in latest statement

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday hit back at a politician who had recently insulted her in a statement to media.

The remarks were made against the actress by former minister Sukhdev Panse who had served in the previous govt in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports the politician, in his derogatory remarks, called her a 'Naachney Gaane waali'.

Sharing the minister's comments on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me."





