Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Feb 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut insults Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt in latest statement

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday hit back at a politician who had recently insulted her in a statement to media.

The remarks were made against the actress by former minister Sukhdev Panse who had served in the previous govt in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports the politician, in his derogatory remarks, called her a 'Naachney Gaane waali'. 

Sharing the minister's comments on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me."


More From Bollywood:

Virat Kohli hails new mom Anushka Sharma as a ‘pillar of strength'

Virat Kohli hails new mom Anushka Sharma as a ‘pillar of strength'
Sara Ali Khan confirms release date of ‘Atrangi Re’

Sara Ali Khan confirms release date of ‘Atrangi Re’
Dia Mirza touches on her unconventional eco-friendly wedding choices

Dia Mirza touches on her unconventional eco-friendly wedding choices
Shraddha Kapoor excited to work with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Luv Ranjan’s next

Shraddha Kapoor excited to work with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Luv Ranjan’s next
Kareena Kapoor wanted a baby girl while she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan?

Kareena Kapoor wanted a baby girl while she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan?
Arjun Kapoor joins ladylove Malaika Arora for dinner at her mother’s home

Arjun Kapoor joins ladylove Malaika Arora for dinner at her mother’s home
Deepika Padukone enhances appeal of Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus

Deepika Padukone enhances appeal of Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor prepare for arrival of second child

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor prepare for arrival of second child

Katrina Kaif's sister looks elegant in traditional outfit on the sets of new film

Katrina Kaif's sister looks elegant in traditional outfit on the sets of new film
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals exciting new details of upcoming project 'Anek'

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals exciting new details of upcoming project 'Anek'
Deepika Padukone in fits of laughter over Dananeer Mobeen's 'pawri ho rahi hai' trend

Deepika Padukone in fits of laughter over Dananeer Mobeen's 'pawri ho rahi hai' trend
Sania Mirza looks dreamy in latest snap

Sania Mirza looks dreamy in latest snap

Latest

view all