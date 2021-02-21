PSL live cricket score, Match 2: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

Sunday Feb 21, 2021
KARACHI: The Lahore Qalandars won the toss against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday and elected to field first in the second match of the Pakistan Super League 2021.
Qalandars finished runners-up during the previous season while Zalmi also has a very good track record the tournament. Zalmi is the one of only two teams in the PSL that has played the play-offs in each of the five editions so far.
End of the thirteenth over, Peshawar Zalmi 80/4
Wiese to Ravi Bopara, 1 run
Wiese to Ravi Bopara, no run
Wiese to Ravi Bopara, 2 runs
Wiese to Rutherford, 1 run
Wiese to Rutherford, SIX
Wiese to Rutherford, no run
End of the twelfth over, Peshawar Zalmi 70/4
Daniyal to Ravi Bopara, FOUR
Daniyal to Ravi Bopara, 1w
Daniyal to Rutherford, 1 run
Daniyal to Rutherford, no run
Daniyal to Rutherford, no run
Daniyal to Rutherford, 2 runs
Daniyal to Ravi Bopara, 1 run
End of the eleventh over, Peshawar Zalmi 61/4
Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, 1 run
Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, no run
Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, no run
Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, no run
Rashid Khan to Rutherford, 1 run
Rashid Khan to Rutherford, no run
End of the tenth over, Peshawar Zalmi 59/4
Wiese to Ravi Bopara, 1 run
Wiese to Ravi Bopara, 1 run
Wiese to Ravi Bopara, FOUR
Wiese to Ravi Bopara, no run
Wiese to Rutherford, 1 run
Wiese to Ravi Bopara, 1 run
End of the ninth over, Peshawar Zalmi 51/4
Rashid Khan to Rutherford, no run
Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, 1 run
Rashid Khan to Rutherford, 1 run
Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, 1 run
Rashid Khan to Rutherford, 1 run
Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, 1 run
End of the eighth over, Peshawar Zalmi 46/4
Wiese to Rutherford, no run
Wiese to Rutherford, no run
Wiese to Shoaib Malik, OUT c Dunk b Wiese
Wiese to Shoaib Malik, 2 runs
Wiese to Ravi Bopara, 1 run
Wiese to Ravi Bopara, FOUR
End of the seventh over, Peshawar Zalmi 39/3
Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, 1 run
Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, no run
Rashid Khan to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, 1 run
Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, no run
Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, no run
End of the sixth over, Peshawar Zalmi 36/3
Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, no run
Salman Mirza to Ravi Bopara, 1 run
Salman Mirza to Ravi Bopara, FOUR
Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, FOUR
Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, no run
End of the fifth over, Peshawar Zalmi 26/3
Daniyal to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Daniyal to Shoaib Malik, 2 runs
Daniyal to Shoaib Malik, FOUR
Daniyal to Shoaib Malik, no run
Daniyal to Shoaib Malik, no run
Daniyal to Shoaib Malik, no run
End of the fourth over, Peshawar Zalmi 19/3
Salman Mirza to Ravi Bopara, no run
Salman Mirza to Haider Ali, OUT c Dunk b Salman Mirza
Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Salman Mirza to Kamran Akmal, OUT c A Salman b Salman Mirza
Salman Mirza to Kamran Akmal, FOUR
Salman Mirza to Kamran Akmal, no run
End of the third over, Peshawar Zalmi 14/1
Shaheen Afridi to Kamran Akmal, 1 run
Shaheen Afridi to Kamran Akmal, no run
Shaheen Afridi to Kamran Akmal, no run
Shaheen Afridi to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Shaheen Afridi to Shoaib Malik, WIDE
Shaheen Afridi to Shoaib Malik, WIDE
Shaheen Afridi to Shoaib Malik, no run
Shaheen Afridi to Shoaib Malik, no run
End of the second over, Peshawar Zalmi 10/1
Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, FOUR runs
Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, FOUR runs
Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, no run
Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, no run
Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, no run
End of the first over, Peshawar Zalmi 1/1
Shaheen Afridi to Kamran Akmal, no run
Shaheen Afridi to Kamran Akmal, no run
Shaheen Afridi to Kamran Akmal, no run
Shaheen Afridi to Kamran Akmal, no run
Shaheen Afridi to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Shaheen Afridi to Imam-ul-Haq, OUT
Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal
Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Umaid Asif, Ravi Bopara, Amad Butt, Iman-ul-Haq, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Amir Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saqib Mahmood, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sherfane Rutherford
The Qalandars will go into their first match of the game without tailsman Dilbar Hussain who has been ruled out due to an injury.