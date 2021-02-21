PSL live cricket score, Match 2: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

Wahab Riaz and Sohail Akhtar at the toss ahead of the Peshawar Zalmi-Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 clash on Sunday. Photo: Twitter

KARACHI: The Lahore Qalandars won the toss against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday and elected to field first in the second match of the Pakistan Super League 2021.

Qalandars finished runners-up during the previous season while Zalmi also has a very good track record the tournament. Zalmi is the one of only two teams in the PSL that has played the play-offs in each of the five editions so far.

Live Updates

Peshawar Zalmi 80/4 from 13 overs

End of the thirteenth over, Peshawar Zalmi 80/4

Wiese to Ravi Bopara, 1 run

Wiese to Ravi Bopara, no run

Wiese to Ravi Bopara, 2 runs

Wiese to Rutherford, 1 run

Wiese to Rutherford, SIX

Wiese to Rutherford, no run

End of the twelfth over, Peshawar Zalmi 70/4

Daniyal to Ravi Bopara, FOUR

Daniyal to Ravi Bopara, 1w

Daniyal to Rutherford, 1 run

Daniyal to Rutherford, no run

Daniyal to Rutherford, no run

Daniyal to Rutherford, 2 runs

Daniyal to Ravi Bopara, 1 run

End of the eleventh over, Peshawar Zalmi 61/4

Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, 1 run

Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, no run

Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, no run

Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, no run

Rashid Khan to Rutherford, 1 run

Rashid Khan to Rutherford, no run

End of the tenth over, Peshawar Zalmi 59/4

Wiese to Ravi Bopara, 1 run

Wiese to Ravi Bopara, 1 run

Wiese to Ravi Bopara, FOUR

Wiese to Ravi Bopara, no run

Wiese to Rutherford, 1 run

Wiese to Ravi Bopara, 1 run

End of the ninth over, Peshawar Zalmi 51/4

Rashid Khan to Rutherford, no run

Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, 1 run

Rashid Khan to Rutherford, 1 run

Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, 1 run

Rashid Khan to Rutherford, 1 run

Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, 1 run

End of the eighth over, Peshawar Zalmi 46/4

Wiese to Rutherford, no run

Wiese to Rutherford, no run

Wiese to Shoaib Malik, OUT c Dunk b Wiese

Wiese to Shoaib Malik, 2 runs

Wiese to Ravi Bopara, 1 run

Wiese to Ravi Bopara, FOUR

End of the seventh over, Peshawar Zalmi 39/3

Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, 1 run

Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, no run

Rashid Khan to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, 1 run

Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, no run

Rashid Khan to Ravi Bopara, no run



End of the sixth over, Peshawar Zalmi 36/3

Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, no run

Salman Mirza to Ravi Bopara, 1 run

Salman Mirza to Ravi Bopara, FOUR

Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, FOUR

Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, no run

End of the fifth over, Peshawar Zalmi 26/3

Daniyal to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Daniyal to Shoaib Malik, 2 runs

Daniyal to Shoaib Malik, FOUR

Daniyal to Shoaib Malik, no run

Daniyal to Shoaib Malik, no run

Daniyal to Shoaib Malik, no run

End of the fourth over, Peshawar Zalmi 19/3

Salman Mirza to Ravi Bopara, no run

Salman Mirza to Haider Ali, OUT c Dunk b Salman Mirza

Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Salman Mirza to Kamran Akmal, OUT c A Salman b Salman Mirza

Salman Mirza to Kamran Akmal, FOUR

Salman Mirza to Kamran Akmal, no run

End of the third over, Peshawar Zalmi 14/1

Shaheen Afridi to Kamran Akmal, 1 run

Shaheen Afridi to Kamran Akmal, no run

Shaheen Afridi to Kamran Akmal, no run

Shaheen Afridi to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Shaheen Afridi to Shoaib Malik, WIDE

Shaheen Afridi to Shoaib Malik, WIDE

Shaheen Afridi to Shoaib Malik, no run

Shaheen Afridi to Shoaib Malik, no run

End of the second over, Peshawar Zalmi 10/1

Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, FOUR runs

Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, FOUR runs

Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, no run

Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, no run

Salman Mirza to Shoaib Malik, no run

End of the first over, Peshawar Zalmi 1/1

Shaheen Afridi to Kamran Akmal, no run

Shaheen Afridi to Kamran Akmal, no run

Shaheen Afridi to Kamran Akmal, no run

Shaheen Afridi to Kamran Akmal, no run

Shaheen Afridi to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Shaheen Afridi to Imam-ul-Haq, OUT

SQUADS:

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Umaid Asif, Ravi Bopara, Amad Butt, Iman-ul-Haq, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Amir Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saqib Mahmood, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sherfane Rutherford

'Big Blow'

The Qalandars will go into their first match of the game without tailsman Dilbar Hussain who has been ruled out due to an injury.



