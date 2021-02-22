Karachi temperature likely to remain low in coming days: Met office

The bird view of Quaide's tomb in Karachi. Photo: File/Geo.tv

KARACHI: Temperature in the port city is likely to remain low, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Monday, citing an influential western system in the northern parts of the country as a reason for it.

According to the PMD spokesperson, the heat intensity in Karachi during the day may be less and the maximum temperature will remain below 30°C.



The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.5°C with 34% humidity.

Light winds are blowing from the northeast, the weather department said.



The Met office said that due to fog, the visibility is up to 4km near the airport in Karachi.