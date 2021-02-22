Can't connect right now! retry
Sara Ali Khan gets candid about her relationship with father Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood superstar Sara Ali Khan is giving insight into her relationship with her father Saif Ali Khan.

In her interview for Elle India, the Kedarnath actor revealed how the father-daughter duo have an unbreakable bond and share similar interests.

"I remember this vacation with him in Italy, which was all about pizza, pasta, culture, museums, music and plays – this is something my father and I really, really enjoy.”

“We both are history nerds, and we laugh about the fact that we discuss Hitler and Stalin more than films and Bollywood,” she said.

On the work front, Sara is occupied with Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film will be released on August 6, 2021.

