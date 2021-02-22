Sara Ali Khan puts on leggy display in recent photoshoot

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan dropped jaws with her latest photoshoot for Elle Magazine.

The Coolie No. 1 star put her best foot forward as she flaunted her beauty in the photos.

The stunner shared two separate snaps from the glamorous shoot in which in one of them she could be seen putting a leggy display as she stunned in a peacock-like outfit.

"Trying to ape the pride of a peacock," she captioned the post.

In the second post, which was also the cover, Sara posed in a dusty pink outfit with a black leather hand accessory, adding to the glam factor.

Her drop dead gorgeous looks saw her receive compliments from her fans.

Take a look:















