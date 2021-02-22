Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Feb 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan puts on leggy display in recent photoshoot

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 22, 2021

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan dropped jaws with her latest photoshoot for Elle Magazine

The Coolie No. 1 star put her best foot forward as she flaunted her beauty in the photos.

The stunner shared two separate  snaps from the glamorous shoot in which in one of them she could be seen putting a leggy display as she stunned in a peacock-like outfit. 

"Trying to ape the pride of a peacock," she captioned the post. 

In the second post, which was also the cover, Sara posed in a dusty pink outfit with a black leather hand accessory, adding to the glam factor. 

Her drop dead gorgeous looks saw her receive compliments from her fans. 

Take a look:





More From Bollywood:

Kiara Advani shares release date for her new film

Kiara Advani shares release date for her new film
Abhishek Kapoor pens heartfelt note as Sushant Singh's debut film marks 8 years

Abhishek Kapoor pens heartfelt note as Sushant Singh's debut film marks 8 years

Kareena Kapoor’s newborn son looks like elder brother Taimur Ali Khan?

Kareena Kapoor’s newborn son looks like elder brother Taimur Ali Khan?
Sara Ali Khan gets candid about her relationship with father Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about her relationship with father Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan updates fans on health of Kareena Kapoor, newborn son

Saif Ali Khan updates fans on health of Kareena Kapoor, newborn son
Katrina Kaif expresses her desire to work with Jacob Black

Katrina Kaif expresses her desire to work with Jacob Black
Karisma Kapoor so ‘excited’ to become ‘masi’ again as Kareena Kapoor welcomes a baby boy

Karisma Kapoor so ‘excited’ to become ‘masi’ again as Kareena Kapoor welcomes a baby boy
Nora Fatehi wins ‘Performer of The Year Award’ at DPIFF 2021

Nora Fatehi wins ‘Performer of The Year Award’ at DPIFF 2021
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child
Ranbir Kapoor to join Aamir Khan for 'PK' sequel, confirms Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Ranbir Kapoor to join Aamir Khan for 'PK' sequel, confirms Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Kangana Ranaut insults Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt in latest statement

Kangana Ranaut insults Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt in latest statement

Virat Kohli hails new mom Anushka Sharma as a ‘pillar of strength'

Virat Kohli hails new mom Anushka Sharma as a ‘pillar of strength'

Latest

view all