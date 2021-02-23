Can't connect right now! retry
Daska by-election: PM Imran Khan requests PTI candidate to 'ask for re-polling' in 20 polling stations

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Twitter/Imran Khan/via Geo.tv/Files

  • PM Imran Khan directs PTI candidate from NA-75 "to ask for re-polling" in 20 polling stations Opposition is crying hoarse over
  • Two people had died, two others were injured as clashes broke out between workers of PTI and PML-N in Sialkot's NA-75 constituency
  • Says it's because "we want transparency that we are seeking open ballot for Senate elections"

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed his PTI candidate from the NA-75 constituency "to ask for re-polling" following the Daska fiasco that made headlines last week.

At least two people had died and two others were injured as clashes broke out between workers of the ruling PTI and the PML-N in Sialkot's NA-75 constituency on Friday, leading to a firing incident in which three individuals were wounded initially.

Two of them had succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.

Also read: Two dead, two injured as PTI, PML-N workers clash in Sialkot's Daska constituency

In a post on Twitter, PM Imran Khan said he has "always struggled for fair & free elections" and that "even though there is no legal compulsion to do so before ECP announces results, I would request our PTI candidate to ask for re-polling in the 20 polling stations Opposition is crying hoarse over in the Daska NA 75 bye- election [sic]".

"It is because we want transparency that we are seeking open ballot for Senate elections.

The premier vowed to "always seek to strengthen a fair and free election process" and lambasted those who were hindering that effort.

Read more: Nawaz's narrative once again echoing across Pakistan after Daska incident, says Maryam

"Unfortunately others lack this commitment. When we wanted 4 constituencies opened after the 2013 elections, it took us over two years," PM Imran Khan added.

Last week, voting was suspended at 15 sensitive polling stations of the 360 in total in the constituency when the violence erupted.

