Quaid-e-Azam University throws students' admission forms, certificates in trash

A view of the collection of documents that the administration of Islamabad's Quaid-e-Azam University reportedly sold off as trash. Geo News/via Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: The administration of Islamabad's Quaid-e-Azam University has reportedly sold off its students' admission forms, certificates, and other important documents in the trash, it emerged on Monday.

According to reports, records of numerous fields of study were also lost after Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad disposed off key documents at the trash site.



Following news reports, the Islamabad university's administration stated that they would investigate as to whose negligence led to the important documents being sold off as trash.