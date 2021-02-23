Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
Quaid-e-Azam University throws students' admission forms, certificates in trash

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

A view of the collection of documents that the administration of Islamabad's Quaid-e-Azam University reportedly sold off as trash. Geo News/via Geo.tv

  • Administration of Islamabad's Quaid-e-Azam University reportedly sells off students' admission forms and certificates as scrap
  • Reports indicate that records of numerous fields of study at the Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad were also lost
  • QAU Islamabad's administration following news reports say they will investigate as to whose negligence led to the incident

ISLAMABAD: The administration of Islamabad's Quaid-e-Azam University has reportedly sold off its students' admission forms, certificates, and other important documents in the trash, it emerged on Monday.

According to reports, records of numerous fields of study were also lost after Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad disposed off key documents at the trash site.

Following news reports, the Islamabad university's administration stated that they would investigate as to whose negligence led to the important documents being sold off as trash. 

