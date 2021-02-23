Quaid-e-Azam University throws students' admission forms, certificates in trash

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021
ISLAMABAD: The administration of Islamabad's Quaid-e-Azam University has reportedly sold off its students' admission forms, certificates, and other important documents in the trash, it emerged on Monday.
According to reports, records of numerous fields of study were also lost after Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad disposed off key documents at the trash site.
Following news reports, the Islamabad university's administration stated that they would investigate as to whose negligence led to the important documents being sold off as trash.