Tuesday Feb 23 2021
‘Pawri’ girl recreates fun video with Mehwish Hayat, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

A fun video of Pakistani celebrities Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz, Mehwish Hayat and others with social media sensation 'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen has taken the internet by storm.

In the video that is making rounds on the internet, ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ girl recreates the viral trend with Mehwish Hayat, Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz and others at the wrap of film Parde Main Rehne Dou.

The video has won the hearts of fans shortly after it was posted on Instagram.

In the clip, they all can be seen enjoying with the 'Pawri' girl.

Many celebrities including Mahira Khan from Pakistan have joined the ‘Pawri’ bandwagon and shared hilarious videos on their respective social media handles.

