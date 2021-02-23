Mommy Kareena Kapoor returns to social media after giving birth to son

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor on Tuesday returned to social media two days after giving birth to her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan.

The mother of two turned to Instagram and announced the release date of Saif Ali Khan starrer horror-comedy Bhoot Police.

Sharing the poster of the film, Kareena wrote, “Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th sept. #NewNormalIsParanormal.”

Directed by Pawan Kripalani, Bhoot Police also features Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.



Earlier, Arjun and Jacqueline also shared the same poster and confirmed film’s release date.



