Tuesday Feb 23 2021
Ayesha Omar over the moon after meeting 'pawri ho rahi hai' star Dananeer Mobeen

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

It seems that Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has become a major fan of influencer Dananeer Mobeen's who is well-recognised for her ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ trend.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared snippets of her interaction with the social media star as well as her sister.

The trio can be seen having a blast as they posed for photos and videos while sporting T-shirts with #pawrihorahihai.

The actress also shared a touching note as well. 

"Love you @dananeerr and your beautiful sister. You are special. What you’re doing is special. May Allah protect you, guide you and bless you, always. It was absolutely lovely meeting you and “pawri-ing” with you. It’s gonna be a whirlwind of keeping the pawri going on. But YOU come first. Keep resting and feeding yourself(and your soul), well. May you shine brighter and brighter," she wrote.

Earlier last week, the young influencer's video had gone viral and had been re-shared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter.

"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party]," she could be seen saying in the video.

The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times by many celebrities too with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter.

Take a look:



