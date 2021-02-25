Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Nora Fatehi in tears as she looks back at her past full of struggle in Bollywood

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Nora Fatehi in tears as she looks back at her past full of struggle in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has opened up about her journey in the industry in an emotional interview.

Sharing a brief clip of her interview on her Instagram page, the actor revealed how her path to fame and success was no bed of roses and had its fair share of bumps.

“You think you meet all these kind of people and realise the world is vicious but also... I will tell you why I cried because maybe other girls went through the same things as me and gave up,” she said.

“It's so easy to give up. And I thought about the people I met, who really brought me down... Not in India, but everywhere. Even in Canada, where I was just hustling,” she continued.

"I think that any girl or even a guy, who had gone though all that, would have been shattered. They would have lost hope,” she continued.

“If a human loses hope, it's the worst thing. I keep thinking that even if 50 percent of the things that I went through if a girl or a guy went through, it would have been one more person in the world that we would have lost.”

“They could have been a great person, a person who made an impact, a difference in the world,” she added. 

More From Bollywood:

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan resume shooting for their upcoming thriller 'Pathan'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan resume shooting for their upcoming thriller 'Pathan'
Katrina Kaif sends message to Alia Bhatt after watching 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser

Katrina Kaif sends message to Alia Bhatt after watching 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser

Isabelle Kaif shares teaser of 'Time To Dance'

Isabelle Kaif shares teaser of 'Time To Dance'
Sara Ali Khan dating South superstar Vijay Deverakonda?

Sara Ali Khan dating South superstar Vijay Deverakonda?
Ajay Devgan, Kajol celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

Ajay Devgan, Kajol celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary
Kareena Kapoor’s father opens up about naming his grandson

Kareena Kapoor’s father opens up about naming his grandson
Mommy Kareena Kapoor returns to social media after giving birth to son

Mommy Kareena Kapoor returns to social media after giving birth to son
Kareena Kapoor’s newborn son gets clicked as she leaves for home

Kareena Kapoor’s newborn son gets clicked as she leaves for home
Kareena Kapoor leaves for home with newborn as she gets discharged from hospital

Kareena Kapoor leaves for home with newborn as she gets discharged from hospital
Kajol shares the secret to her successful career in Bollywood

Kajol shares the secret to her successful career in Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan never thought she would be a leading star in Bollywood one day

Sara Ali Khan never thought she would be a leading star in Bollywood one day
Priyanka Chopra wishes Sophie Turner on 25th birthday

Priyanka Chopra wishes Sophie Turner on 25th birthday

Latest

view all