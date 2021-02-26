Saif Ali Khan slams the abuse of power in Bollywood

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan sheds light on his thoughts regarding the abuse of power plaguing Bollywood.

According to a report by IANS, Saif was quoted saying, "Some ridiculous and inhuman things have happened in the past few years and I know that new talents might fear to step into the industry after knowing those stories of victims.”

He concluded by saying, “But as member of the fraternity, we have to make sure that women are treated with the utmost dignity and there is no abuse of power.”