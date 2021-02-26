Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 26 2021
Take a look at Sheheryar Munawar's adventurous trip to Balochistan

Friday Feb 26, 2021

Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar certainly has an appetite for adventure.

Taking to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love star shared snippets from his adventure to Balochistan.

He shared photos and a video from his road trip , clearly having a good time in the company of his father along with a few others.

"On weekends we go to Baluchistan. Putting up the last video because the song does justice to the jawan chokra [young lad] in the second picture (daddy dearest) @munawaralamsiddiqui and also my short shorts," he hilariously captioned the post.

Fans were elated at the photos with some showering their love while other complimenting the group. 

"Awesome pictures," one user commented.

"Big Fan Sir," another one commented.

Take a look:



