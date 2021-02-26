Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 26 2021
Minal Khan's video with daughter Amal Muneeb wows Aiman Khan, Iqra Aziz

Friday Feb 26, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan left fans swooning after she shared an adorable video featuring her little girl Amal Muneeb.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a heartfelt video of the little one spending some fun time with her mother.

Amal can be seen humourously hiding in a large red bin of which Minal pulls out the lid, imitating as though her daughter was a surprise underneath.

"Special delivery today!" she captioned the post. 

The wholesome clip left fans gushing over the mother daughter duo while the star’s twin sister Aiman Khan commented "Haha ha" with some heart-eyed emojis.

Furthermore, actress Iqra Aziz also shared the love as she wrote "MashAllah" in the comments.

