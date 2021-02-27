Sajal Ali to star in film ‘Khel Khel Mein’ next with Bilal Abbas Khan

Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani starlet Sajal Ali and Bilal Abbas Khan will star together in Nabeel Qureshi’s directorial Khel Khel Mein next.

The Alif actress and Bilal turned to Instagram and announced the film on their respective Instagram handles.

Sajal took to Instagram and told her fans about the upcoming film. She posted the information with caption “Bismillah” followed by folded hands emoji.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars congratulated Sajal for her upcoming project.

Superstar Mahira Khan also dropped lovely comment and wished Sajal all the best.

She said, “Mubarak!!! You’ll have the best time!”

Bilal also took to photo-video sharing platform and said, “Working with the finest producer/director duo in the country for the first time. Iss baar milte hain theatre mei #KKM @nabqur @fizza_meerza.”

The film Khel Khel Mein will be directed by Nabeel Qureshi and produced by Fizza Ali Meerza.

No further detail was shared in ‘Private and Confidential’ document. 

