Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Feb 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif gushes over sister Isabelle Kaif as ‘Aaye Haaye’ is out now

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Katrina Kaif gushes over sister Isabelle Kaif as ‘Aaye Haaye’ is out now

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif can’t stop gushing over sister Isabelle Kaif, who is set to make her acting debut with Time To Dance.

The Bharat actress took to Instagram and shared Aaye Haaye song from Isabelle’s upcoming film and showered love on her.

Katrina shared the video clip in her Instagram story with caption, “Looking amazing @isakaif” followed by heart emoticon.

Earlier, Isabelle turned to Instagram and announced the release of Aaye Haaye from Time to Dance.

The film will be released on March 12, 2021.

The makers of the film on Thursday released the trailer of Time To Dance.

Isabelle also posted the trailer saying, "Presenting the trailer of #TimeToDance. Releasing on 12th March 2021."

Film also features Sooraj Pancholi

More From Bollywood:

Rani Mukerji weighs in on her ‘limited shelf life’ as an actress

Rani Mukerji weighs in on her ‘limited shelf life’ as an actress
Watch: Fan tries to pull Deepika Padukone's bag

Watch: Fan tries to pull Deepika Padukone's bag

Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah
Saif Ali Khan slams the abuse of power in Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan slams the abuse of power in Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan takes fans by storm with ‘Jumma Mubarak’ wish

Sara Ali Khan takes fans by storm with ‘Jumma Mubarak’ wish
Nora Fatehi in tears as she looks back at her past full of struggle in Bollywood

Nora Fatehi in tears as she looks back at her past full of struggle in Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan resume shooting for their upcoming thriller 'Pathan'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan resume shooting for their upcoming thriller 'Pathan'
Katrina Kaif sends message to Alia Bhatt after watching 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser

Katrina Kaif sends message to Alia Bhatt after watching 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser

Isabelle Kaif shares teaser of 'Time To Dance'

Isabelle Kaif shares teaser of 'Time To Dance'
Sara Ali Khan dating South superstar Vijay Deverakonda?

Sara Ali Khan dating South superstar Vijay Deverakonda?
Ajay Devgan, Kajol celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

Ajay Devgan, Kajol celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary
Kareena Kapoor’s father opens up about naming his grandson

Kareena Kapoor’s father opens up about naming his grandson

Latest

view all