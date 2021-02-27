Katrina Kaif gushes over sister Isabelle Kaif as ‘Aaye Haaye’ is out now

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif can’t stop gushing over sister Isabelle Kaif, who is set to make her acting debut with Time To Dance.

The Bharat actress took to Instagram and shared Aaye Haaye song from Isabelle’s upcoming film and showered love on her.

Katrina shared the video clip in her Instagram story with caption, “Looking amazing @isakaif” followed by heart emoticon.

Earlier, Isabelle turned to Instagram and announced the release of Aaye Haaye from Time to Dance.

The film will be released on March 12, 2021.



The makers of the film on Thursday released the trailer of Time To Dance.

Isabelle also posted the trailer saying, "Presenting the trailer of #TimeToDance. Releasing on 12th March 2021."

Film also features Sooraj Pancholi