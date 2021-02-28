Parineeti Chopra reveals Saif Ali Khan was her first crush

Indian star Parineeti Chopra has revealed that superstar Saif Ali Khan was her first crush.



In a video doing rounds on the internet, when the Meri Pyaari Bindu actor was asked about her childhood crush, she replied “Saif Ali Khan”.

Parineeti also got candid about her personal life and gave a glimpse of it to the fans.

When asked about her best date, she said “I have never been on a date. Like, I am not into cliched dates. It’s like, ‘Come home, we will chill, watch TV and order food.’ Very casual.”

Talking about the first time she kissed someone, Parineeti said that her first kiss was at the age of 18.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra’s film The Girl on the Train was recently released on the OTT platform Netflix.

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary and Tota Roy Chowdhury.