Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Feb 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Parineeti Chopra reveals Saif Ali Khan was her first crush

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 28, 2021

Indian star Parineeti Chopra has revealed that superstar Saif Ali Khan was her first crush.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, when the Meri Pyaari Bindu actor was asked about her childhood crush, she replied “Saif Ali Khan”.

Parineeti also got candid about her personal life and gave a glimpse of it to the fans.

When asked about her best date, she said “I have never been on a date. Like, I am not into cliched dates. It’s like, ‘Come home, we will chill, watch TV and order food.’ Very casual.”

Talking about the first time she kissed someone, Parineeti said that her first kiss was at the age of 18.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra’s film The Girl on the Train was recently released on the OTT platform Netflix.

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

More From Bollywood:

Amitabh Bachchan leaves fans concerned as he shares update on his health

Amitabh Bachchan leaves fans concerned as he shares update on his health
Janhvi Kapoor says she aspires to win her audience over

Janhvi Kapoor says she aspires to win her audience over

Alia Bhatt thanks fans as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser gets 22 million views

Alia Bhatt thanks fans as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser gets 22 million views

Sonam Kapoor shares she misses her girl squad amid quarantine

Sonam Kapoor shares she misses her girl squad amid quarantine
Katrina Kaif gushes over sister Isabelle Kaif as ‘Aaye Haaye’ is out now

Katrina Kaif gushes over sister Isabelle Kaif as ‘Aaye Haaye’ is out now
Rani Mukerji weighs in on her ‘limited shelf life’ as an actress

Rani Mukerji weighs in on her ‘limited shelf life’ as an actress
Watch: Fan tries to pull Deepika Padukone's bag

Watch: Fan tries to pull Deepika Padukone's bag

Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah
Saif Ali Khan slams the abuse of power in Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan slams the abuse of power in Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan takes fans by storm with ‘Jumma Mubarak’ wish

Sara Ali Khan takes fans by storm with ‘Jumma Mubarak’ wish
Nora Fatehi in tears as she looks back at her past full of struggle in Bollywood

Nora Fatehi in tears as she looks back at her past full of struggle in Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan resume shooting for their upcoming thriller 'Pathan'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan resume shooting for their upcoming thriller 'Pathan'

Latest

view all