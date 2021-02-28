Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sindh opposes regular 5-day classes as announced by Shafqat Mehmood

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani.
  • Saeed Ghani says the federal govt's decision to reopen schools from March 1 has "created confusion among students."
  • Says Sindh govt will only allow 50% attendance in keeping with the social distancing requirement.
  • Says coronavirus cases have declined but the pandemic has not ended yet.

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Sunday opposed the decision of the federal government allowing schools to resume 5-day regular classes from March 1, saying the announcement has "created confusion among the students."

Speaking to the media, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that as per the decision of the provincial government, schools will only allow 50% attendance, adding that regular classes cannot be resumed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Pakistan primary schools, universities reopen after nearly 3-month gap amid COVID-19 pandemic

Emphasising the importance of following the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), the minister added that children going to school will be required to maintain social distancing in the classroom.

"How will children maintain social distancing if we allow 100 % attendance?" Ghani questioned, "Once the pandemic end, all children will be allowed to go to school."

He said that even though the federal education minister has allowed 100% attendance across schools, the Sindh Education Department has its own steering committee responsible for taking provincial decisions.

"The decision to reopen schools was also taken by the committee," he said,

The minister also reminded people that while COVID-19 cases have reduced in the province, the pandemic has not ended yet.

Read more: Sindh to close schools if coronavirus cases increase: Saeed Ghani

