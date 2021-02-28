Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Feb 28 2021
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan likely to introduce their second baby to world via Instagram

Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are reportedly making special plans to introduce their newborn son to the world.

According to Indian media, the Good Newwz actress, who is an avid social media user, will introduce her baby boy to the world on Instagram.

Bebo is planning this because Saif Ali Khan and she want to avoid gatherings due to coronavirus pandemic.

The reports further say that Saif Ali Khan is very particular about the safety of his family, therefore, their newborn will be introduced through social media.

Fans are eagerly waiting to get the first glimpse of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s second son.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child on February 21, 2021.

