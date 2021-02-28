PSL live cricket score, Match 11: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and decided to field first against arch-rivals Karachi Kings, in the eleventh match of the Pakistan Super League's sixth season at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.



The build-up to the Karachi Kings-Lahore Qalandars match — arguably dubbed the El Clásico of the PSL 2021 — has been exciting to say the least, considering that both sides come in from similar positions, having won two out of their first three encounters.

However, defending champions Karachi Kings have a slight edge over Qalandars due to better net run rate (NRR) as well as the advantage of the outcome of their face-off last year during the PSL 2020 final in which they defeated Qalandars.

In total, the two arch-rivals have played 11 matches, of which Karachi Kings bagged seven and Lahore Qalandars secured merely four.

Ball-by-ball updates of the highly-anticipated contest will follow below as soon as the match begins. Kindly hit refresh for the latest update.



Haris Rauf to Clarke, no run

Haris Rauf to Clarke, no run

Haris Rauf to Clarke, no run

Haris Rauf to Clarke, no run

Haris Rauf to Sharjeel, 1 run

End of 3rd over — Karachi Kings 20/1

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Clarke, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Babar Azam, OUT

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Babar Azam, 5 wide

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Babar Azam, 2 runs

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sharjeel, 1 run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sharjeel, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Babar Azam, 1 run

End of 2nd over — Karachi Kings 12/0

Hafeez to Sharjeel, no run

Hafeez to Babar Azam, 1 run

Hafeez to Sharjeel, 1 run

Hafeez to Sharjeel, no run

Hafeez to Sharjeel, no run

Hafeez to Babar Azam, 1 run

End of 1st over — Karachi Kings 8/0



Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sharjeel Khan, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sharjeel Khan, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sharjeel Khan, FOUR runs

Shaheen Shah Afridi to SharjeelKhan, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sharjeel Khan, FOUR runs