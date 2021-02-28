Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 28 2021
PSL 2021: Watch David Wiese take Lahore to victory against Karachi on home ground

Sunday Feb 28, 2021

David Wiese getting ready to send one through the roof. — Still from video courtesy PSL

Lahore Qalandars' David Wiese hit a flurry of boundaries in the 19th over of the match against Karachi Kings and bridged the gap to victory, in a nail-biting contest between the two arch rivals at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

Mohammad Amir was left shell-shocked as Wiese hit a four, another four and then a six, dealing a brutal defeat to Karachi on their home ground.

Lahore Qalandars defeat Karachi Kings by 6 wickets in nail-biting contest

Wiese then closed the match on a high with a four and then a six in the final over off Daniel Christian's deliveries.

The Qalandars' measured performance today showed that in the battle of the nerves, they can easily trounce any opponent.

In total, the two arch-rivals have played 12 matches, of which Karachi Kings have bagged seven and Lahore Qalandars have now secured five.


