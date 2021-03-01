Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani educational institutes back to regular classes, except Sindh

Monday Mar 01, 2021

School children studying while wearing their face masks. Photo: File
  • Educational institutions across country are back to regular classes from today
  • Federal government says decision applies to all educational institutions
  • Attendance of children in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi schools reduced to 50%.

After a hiatus of months, all educational institutions of Pakistan are back to regular classes from today (Monday), except Sindh.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced last week that educational institutions across the country will be open five days a week from March 1.

The federal government said the decision will apply to all educational institutions.

Given the coronavirus situation and health hazards, however, attendance of children in educational institutions in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi will be reduced to 50%.

Last week, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had opposed the decision of the federal government allowing schools to resume 5-day regular classes from March 1. He said the announcement has "created confusion among students."

Ghani said schools will only allow 50% attendance, adding that regular classes cannot resume due to the coronavirus pandemic.

