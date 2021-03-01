Alia Bhatt turns producer, announces to set up her own production company

Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has announced that she will be turning a producer as she confirmed that she has set up her own production company.

The Gully Boy star, who made her acting debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's romantic drama Student of the Year in 2012, turned to Instagram and shared the name of her production company.

Alia wrote, “And I am so happy to announce....PRODUCTION!!”.

Revealing the name of the company, the actress said “Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar was the first to welcome Alia to her production journey.

He commented, “you go girl’ along with numerous heart and clapping emojis.  

