Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt collaborate as producers for film ‘Darlings’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt have announced their first collaboration as producers with film Darlings.



The My Name Is Khan actor turned Instagram and Twitter respectively and announced his collaboration with Alia Bhatt as producers.

“Life is tough Darlings, but so are you....both! Unleashing our Darlings onto the world....Caution is advisable.”

“PS : yeh comedy thodi dark hai...”



He further said “#Darlings presented by @redchilliesent, in association with @eternalsunshineproduction, starring @aliaabhatt, @shefalishahofficial, @itsvijayvarma and @roshan.matthew.”

Earlier, Alia turned to Instagram and announced her first project as producer with her favourite Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

She wrote, “This one's special! Announcing #Darlings, my first ever production under @eternalsunshineproduction, in association with my fav @iamsrk’s @redchilliesent!”.

The film will be produced under Alia’s newly launched production company Eternal Sunshine Productions and Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

