Pakistan Army chief visits logistics installations & workshop in Rawalpindi

  • Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa received by Chief of the Logistics Staff Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi at Rawalpindi facility.
  • ISPR statement says Gen Bajwa inspected workshop's facilities and infrastructures, briefed on upgradation and improvement issues.
  • Gen Bajwa appreciates the performance and commitment of the workshop staff.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the logistics installations and workshop facilities here in the city, according to a statement issued Monday by the military's media wing.

In its statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Gen Bajwa inspected the workshop's various facilities and infrastructures, which handles the Pakistan Army's extensive transport special items. He was also briefed about the facilities being prepared and upgradation of vehicles.

He was also briefed on the upgradation and improvement issues at the logistics installations and workshop facilities, the statement added.

The Pakistan Army chief appreciated the performance and commitment of the workshop staff.

Earlier, Chief of the Logistics Staff Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi received Gen Bajwa upon his arrival to the Rawalpindi facility.

British High Commissioner calls on COAS

ISPR/Handout via Geo.tv

Separately, the army chief also met British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner, when the latter called on the former at the General Headquarters (GHQ) today.

According to the ISPR, Gen Bajwa and Dr Turner discussed "matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation including Afghan Peace Process".

