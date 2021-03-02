Can't connect right now! retry
Disha Patani shares hilarious photos of boyfriend Tiger Shroff on his birthday

Bollywood star Disha Patani shared hilarious photos of boyfriend Tiger Shroff to wish him on his 31st birthday, today.

Disha turned to Instagram and shared lovely photos of Tiger with bunny filter and extended sweet birthday wishes to him.

She also showered love on her boyfriend, calling him ‘the cassanova’.

The Baaghi 2 actress wrote, “Happiest b’day ‘the cassanova’.”

“shine bright like a bunny everyday @tigerjackieshroff”, she further said followed by heart emoji.

She also shared Tiger’s lovely snap from the beach view to wish him on his birthday.

Tiger’s mom Ayesha Shroff was quick to dropped numerous heart emoticons in the comment section.

Fans and friends also wished Tiger on his birthday.

