Wednesday Mar 03 2021
Preparing for something big: Minal Khan teases fans

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan left fans on the edge of their seats in her latest post on Instagram.

Taking to the social media site, the stunner shared a video of herself dazzling in a blue top with white jeans. 

As per the star's Instagram Story, she is in a salon and perhaps the surprise could be a makeover of sorts but it could be something else entirely.

"Preparing for something big," she wrote in the caption as she flashed her engagement ring.

The stunner and her beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram made the announcement that they had gotten engaged on Valentine's Day with a subtle post on Instagram showing the star wearing a ring on 'that' finger.

