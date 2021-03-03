Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Senate elections 2021: Latest party positions in the upper house of parliament

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

The race for the Senate is over and the question on everyone's lips is: "What does the Senate composition look like now?"

According to the unofficial results from today's contest, PTI is the top victor and now enjoys 26 seats in the Senate.

Among the two major Opposition parties, PPP closely follows with a total of 20 seats after winning eight today, while PML-N now has 18 after winning five.

Expected vs actual results

Geo.tv has also analysed projections for major parties that were made based on their positions in the national and provincial assemblies and compared them to the actual seats received.

Senate Elections 2021: What to expect on the big day

PTI and allies

Unofficial, provisional results show that PTI has obtained 18 out of the 19 projected seats to emerge as the lead party in the Senate.

Allies MQM-P won both of the two projected seats, whereas Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) was projected to win one but did not.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was forecast to win six, which it did, whereas PML-Q was projected to win one, which it also did.

Opposition

On the Opposition side, PPP won two more seats than projected, bagging eight instead of six, whereas PML-N won all five of the seats it was expected to grab.

Muttahida Majilis-e-Amal won and JUI-F won three, as projected.

The Balochistan National Party won only one versus the two it was projected to win, whereas the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party was forecast to win one but did not.

Independents

It was estimated that one independent candidate will win but it turned out two won.


More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan will seek vote of confidence from parliament: FM Qureshi

PM Imran Khan will seek vote of confidence from parliament: FM Qureshi
'Ek Zardari sub pay bhari': Jubilant PPP celebrates Gillani's Senate victory in Sindh Assembly

'Ek Zardari sub pay bhari': Jubilant PPP celebrates Gillani's Senate victory in Sindh Assembly
PM Imran Khan's Senate vote was also rejected, claims Naveed Qamar

PM Imran Khan's Senate vote was also rejected, claims Naveed Qamar
PTI reacts to Yousaf Raza Gilani's shock victory in Senate elections

PTI reacts to Yousaf Raza Gilani's shock victory in Senate elections
IHC says cannot disqualify PTI leader Faisal Vawda as he 'already resigned'

IHC says cannot disqualify PTI leader Faisal Vawda as he 'already resigned'
NAB approves inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif; probe into Dar, Durrani closed

NAB approves inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif; probe into Dar, Durrani closed
Court indicts Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali in motorway gang-rape case

Court indicts Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali in motorway gang-rape case
Senate election: PM Imran Khan seeks details on voting process in KP

Senate election: PM Imran Khan seeks details on voting process in KP
Senate election: How did Shehryar Afridi waste his vote?

Senate election: How did Shehryar Afridi waste his vote?
Gillani vs Shaikh: PDM scores major victory over PTI in key Senate battle

Gillani vs Shaikh: PDM scores major victory over PTI in key Senate battle

Watch: PTI MPAs mock PPP with 'Pawri Hori Hai' video

Watch: PTI MPAs mock PPP with 'Pawri Hori Hai' video
PM Imran Khan angry at Shehryar Afridi for wasting his Senate vote

PM Imran Khan angry at Shehryar Afridi for wasting his Senate vote

Latest

view all