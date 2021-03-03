Senate elections 2021: Latest party positions in the upper house of parliament

The race for the Senate is over and the question on everyone's lips is: "What does the Senate composition look like now?"

According to the unofficial results from today's contest, PTI is the top victor and now enjoys 26 seats in the Senate.

Among the two major Opposition parties, PPP closely follows with a total of 20 seats after winning eight today, while PML-N now has 18 after winning five.



Expected vs actual results



Geo.tv has also analysed projections for major parties that were made based on their positions in the national and provincial assemblies and compared them to the actual seats received.

Senate Elections 2021: What to expect on the big day



PTI and allies



Unofficial, provisional results show that PTI has obtained 18 out of the 19 projected seats to emerge as the lead party in the Senate.



Allies MQM-P won both of the two projected seats, whereas Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) was projected to win one but did not.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was forecast to win six, which it did, whereas PML-Q was projected to win one, which it also did.

Opposition



On the Opposition side, PPP won two more seats than projected, bagging eight instead of six, whereas PML-N won all five of the seats it was expected to grab.

Muttahida Majilis-e-Amal won and JUI-F won three, as projected.

The Balochistan National Party won only one versus the two it was projected to win, whereas the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party was forecast to win one but did not.

Independents