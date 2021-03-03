PTI reacts to Yousaf Raza Gilani's shock victory in Senate elections

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021
PTI leaders reacted to news of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani pulling a shock upset over the ruling party's candidate, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the Senate elections.
PTI's Faisal Javed Khan congratulated PTI's Fauzia Arshad for securing 174 votes in the Senate election, saying that her winning margin was evidence enough that "there was a clear horse-trading on the men's seat".
After a hotly contested electoral battle, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani emerged victorious against the ruling party's Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday.
After the result was announced, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and the former prime minister shook hands and hugged each other. The news of Hafeez's defeat was told to him by Zain Qureshi — who was the minister's polling agent — following which the two men embraced each other.
Reacting to news of Gilani's victory, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tweeted "Democracy is the best revenge".