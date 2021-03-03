Can't connect right now! retry
PTI reacts to Yousaf Raza Gilani's shock victory in Senate elections

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani waves to the crowd. Photo: File

PTI leaders reacted to news of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani pulling a shock upset over the ruling party's candidate, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the Senate elections.

PTI's Faisal Javed Khan congratulated PTI's Fauzia Arshad for securing 174 votes in the Senate election, saying that her winning margin was evidence enough that "there was a clear horse-trading on the men's seat".

Gilani pulls upset over Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

After a hotly contested electoral battle, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani emerged victorious against the ruling party's Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday.

After the result was announced, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and the former prime minister shook hands and hugged each other. The news of Hafeez's defeat was told to him by Zain Qureshi — who was the minister's polling agent — following which the two men embraced each other.

Reacting to news of Gilani's victory, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tweeted "Democracy is the best revenge".

