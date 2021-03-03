Fine imposed on Peshawar Zalmi players for maintaining slow over rate

Photo:File

Fines have been imposed on Zalmi players for maintaining slow over rate.

Zalmi captain Shoaib Malik accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed.

According to details, players have been fined 10 per cent of their match fees.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday imposed fines on Peshawar Zalmi players for maintaining a slow over rate during their Pakistan Super League 2021 match against Karachi Kings.

Zalmi were found an over short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, were charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with the minimum over-rate offences.

Zalmi captain Shoaib Malik accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Rashid Riaz and Shozab Raza and third umpire Ahsan Raza.

Kings won the match by six wickets – played at National Stadium – as they chased down a 189-run target with three balls spare.

