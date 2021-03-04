Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 04 2021
How to move chats from Telegram to Whatsapp, other apps?

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Taking advantage of the setback after WhatsApp's privacy fiasco, Telegram has now rolled out a feature through which its users can export chats from other messaging apps onto it.

However, Telegram, citing a minor setback, said in the export option, if the destination chat is new or has less than 1000 messages, everything will be seamlessly sorted by its original date and time.

"You can move your chats from other apps to Telegram. If the destination chat is new or has less than 1000 messages, everything will be seamlessly sorted by its original date and time," it said.

