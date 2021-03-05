Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Mar 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan sends love to ‘little brother’ Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 20th birthday

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 05, 2021

Sara Ali Khan sends love to ‘little brother’ Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 20th birthday

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan extended love and sweet birthday wishes to ‘little brother’ Ibrahim Ali Khan who turned 20 on Friday, March 5, 2021.

The Simmba actress took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of Ibrahim’s personalized birthday cake to wish him.

Sharing a football-themed cake from Ibrahim’s birthday celebrations, Sara wrote, “Happy birthday. I love you little brother.”

According to Indian media, keeping in mind his love for football and favourite team, Sara Ali Khan ordered the football-themed cake for the brother.

The special birthday cake themed around Chelsea Football Club and had 'Iggy' with a jersey number 7 atop it.

More From Showbiz:

Saboor Aly gets emotional as she thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes

Saboor Aly gets emotional as she thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes
Mahira Khan receives love from Bollywood film maker Rhea Kapoor

Mahira Khan receives love from Bollywood film maker Rhea Kapoor
Mawra Hocane gets candid about fitness struggles after Covid-19 lockdown

Mawra Hocane gets candid about fitness struggles after Covid-19 lockdown
Check out this adorable video with Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor

Check out this adorable video with Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor
Humaima Malik updates fans on hijab choices

Humaima Malik updates fans on hijab choices
Katrina Kaif enters prep for Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3 The Final Mission’

Katrina Kaif enters prep for Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3 The Final Mission’
Pooja Bhatt sheds light on her isolation, loneliness in the 90s

Pooja Bhatt sheds light on her isolation, loneliness in the 90s
'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Madhur Mittal booked for sexual assault

'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Madhur Mittal booked for sexual assault
Hania Amir under fire for urging people to love their skin while using a beauty filter

Hania Amir under fire for urging people to love their skin while using a beauty filter

Mikaal Zulfiqar gives 'Ertugrul' actors a warm welcome

Mikaal Zulfiqar gives 'Ertugrul' actors a warm welcome

'Wink girl' Priya Prakash pays gratitude over becoming viral sensation in 2018

'Wink girl' Priya Prakash pays gratitude over becoming viral sensation in 2018
Kangana Ranaut sheds light on Bollywood’s ‘outsider’ crisis

Kangana Ranaut sheds light on Bollywood’s ‘outsider’ crisis

Latest

view all