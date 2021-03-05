Sara Ali Khan sends love to ‘little brother’ Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 20th birthday

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan extended love and sweet birthday wishes to ‘little brother’ Ibrahim Ali Khan who turned 20 on Friday, March 5, 2021.

The Simmba actress took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of Ibrahim’s personalized birthday cake to wish him.

Sharing a football-themed cake from Ibrahim’s birthday celebrations, Sara wrote, “Happy birthday. I love you little brother.”

According to Indian media, keeping in mind his love for football and favourite team, Sara Ali Khan ordered the football-themed cake for the brother.

The special birthday cake themed around Chelsea Football Club and had 'Iggy' with a jersey number 7 atop it.