Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian most likely to keep multi-million California mansion post divorce with Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 05, 2021

Kim Kardashian most likely to keep multi-million California mansion post divorce with Kanye West

US reality TV star and socialite Kim Kardashian will reportedly keep 15,000-squar-foot multi-million Hidden Hills, California mansion post her divorce from estranged husband Kanye West.

According to reports, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who has filed for divorce with daddy of her four children, will be keeping the house as she has made her life there and also it’s her kids main house.

The TMZ reported that Kim Kardashian and her four children are currently staying in the family home in Hidden Hills.

Indian media citing US weekly reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had purchased the house in 2014 and shelled out over $20 million for its spread.

The couple also sank another $20 million in the renovation of the mansion, designed by Kanye West himself.

The key reason Kim Kardashian wants to keep this house is that she has made her life there and it's her kids' main home as well.

An insider told TMZ "There was never a question -- Kim was going to keep the home."

The house is close to where the rest of Kim Kardashian’s family lives in Calabasas, California.

More From Entertainment:

UK police unveil update on Princess Diana’s 1995 BBC interview investigation

UK police unveil update on Princess Diana’s 1995 BBC interview investigation
'Fast & Furious' release called off until June

'Fast & Furious' release called off until June
Queen Elizabeth, Prince William 'furious' ahead of Meghan and Harry's tell-all

Queen Elizabeth, Prince William 'furious' ahead of Meghan and Harry's tell-all

Priyanka Chopra drops hint she might release Hindi version of memoir 'Unfinished'

Priyanka Chopra drops hint she might release Hindi version of memoir 'Unfinished'
Meghan Markle's college best friend slams false propaganda against her in scathing note

Meghan Markle's college best friend slams false propaganda against her in scathing note

Jennifer Aniston reveals unique '11 11' tattoo twinning with this co-star

Jennifer Aniston reveals unique '11 11' tattoo twinning with this co-star

Eva Longoria to direct The Gordita Chronicles

Eva Longoria to direct The Gordita Chronicles
Meghan Markle cautioned of Diana-like fate ahead of earthshaking interview

Meghan Markle cautioned of Diana-like fate ahead of earthshaking interview
HBO Max drops first teaser for “Made For Love”

HBO Max drops first teaser for “Made For Love”
Victoria Beckham reveals life-changing moment on her son's 22nd birthday

Victoria Beckham reveals life-changing moment on her son's 22nd birthday
Olivia Rodrigo praises ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo praises ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift
Daisy Ridley says happy to be an

Daisy Ridley says happy to be an "emotionally tortured Jedi”

Latest

view all