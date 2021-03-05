Geo TV's ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ beats ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ becoming Pakistan’s top serial

First episode of Geo TV's ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ crosses 26 million views, breaking 'MPTH's record

Geo TV's Khuda Aur Muhabbat has soared to the top, becoming Pakistan's most-watched drama after beating Mere Paas Tum Ho.



The first episode of the famed serial has crossed 26 million views on YouTube, after it aired on February 12.

For the unversed, Mere Paas Tum Ho's first episode currently has a little over 26 million views on the video-sharing platform, ever since its release more than one year ago.

Previously, the first three episodes of Khuda Aur Muhabbbat were trending on number 1, 2 and 3 spots on YouTube, a feat never-before achieved by any channel in the past.

Meanwhile, lead actors Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan have been receiving massive applaud from fans on their exceptional acting in the show.



Khuda Aur Muhabbat season 3 revolves around the lives of lead actors Iqra and Feroze, and their intense fight for love.

The drama is presented by 7th Sky Entertainment under ace producers Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi.