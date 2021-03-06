Jannat Mirza hits two million mark on Instagram after TikTok success

Jannat Mirza going strong on Instagram as well, reaches two million followers

Famous Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza is going strong on Instagram as well as she reached over two million followers on the photo-video sharing platform.



Jannat Mirza turned to Instagram and celebrated the milestone, saying, “2 MILLION STRONG” followed by a heart emoticon.

“I am nothing without you guys”, Mirza said and added “you guys are my strength”.

“Thank you so much for supporting me throughout. I love ya’ll”, Jannat Mirza further said.



It may be mentioned here that Jannat Mirza is being followed by over 13.7 million people on TikTok.

She became the first Pakistani to hit 10 million followers on video-sharing social media app in October last year.