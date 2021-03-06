Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 06 2021
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya backtracks on abuse allegations

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Aaliya said is willing to work on their marriage now 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya said she does not want a divorce from him anymore, a year after making serious charges against him. 

Aaliya said she has seen the actor's soft and caring side now and will want to work on their marriage. 

In 2020, Aaliya was in the headlines after she accused Nawaz and his brother of domestic violence.

She claimed that although Nawaz did not hit her, his brother Shamas Siddiqui did. 

Aaliya was quoted as saying in a recwent interview, “For the last 10 days, I have been battling the Covid-19 virus, which is the reason I have been living in isolation in my house in Mumbai. Nawaz, who is currently busy shooting in Lucknow, is taking care of our children Yaani Siddiqui and Shora Siddiqui.”

“Despite being extremely busy, Nawaz is taking good care of both our children including their education and other needs. Not only this, he often calls me and enquires about my health and needs. I am very impressed with this side of Nawaz and it touched my heart. Earlier, he was never able to pay attention to his children. But now, I am really surprised to see him like this," she added. 

Aaliya further said that they both are trying to resolve their issues. “Both me and Nawaz will try together to remove all the problems between us. Going forward, we will sort all the problems and misconceptions. We have been talking about this.”

