Saturday Mar 06 2021
Web Desk

Amanda Gorman was racially profiled by a security guard after seeming 'suspicious'

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

Amanda Gorman catapulted to fame with her moving performance at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration

American poet Amanda Gorman stepped forth to share a disturbing experience of being racially profiled while returning home one night.

The 22-year-old, who catapulted to fame with her moving performance of The Hill We Climb at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration, turned to Twitter with an incident that occurred on Friday while she was walking home.

"A security guard tailed me on my walk home tonight. He demanded if I lived there because 'you look suspicious,’” she shared.

"I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building. He left, no apology,” she continued.

"This is the reality of black girls: One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat," she added,

"In a sense, he was right. I AM A THREAT: a threat to injustice, to inequality, to ignorance. Anyone who speaks the truth and walks with hope is an obvious and fatal danger to the powers that be” she said. 

