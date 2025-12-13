Jeremy Allen White stays mum on daughter’s big day

Jeremy Allen White remained silent on her younger daughter’s birthday as well after missing out on a public tribute for his elder child.

The Bear star shares two daughters, Ezer Billie (born 2018) and Dolores Wild (born 2020) with his ex-wife actress Addison Timlin, with whom he has joint custody after their 2023 divorce.

As the father stayed mum, the Submission actress took to her Instagram on Friday, December 12, to mark her second-born’s fifth birthday.

She penned a sweet message for the birthday girl alongside a series of photos, capturing Dolores over the years, including solo shots and some mother-daughter moments.

“Your name came to me like a strike of lightening from the great beyond,” in the middle of the lengthy heartfelt note, Timlin, 34, explained the meaning of her younger daughter’s name. “It means pain. Life has so much of it, and you notice it all.”

“Pain that is not yours to carry but to transcend. Your middle name is Wild- it means a place without the influence of human activity. It’s the perfect name for you,” she explained.

The Little Sister actress continued, “You are the force, sweetheart. Be with us, not for us. Don’t get distracted, I’ll help. I know how to now. Happy birthday my sweet, sweet baby.”

“Five years ago, you alchemized everything. We’re so lucky for it,” she added before concluding, “I love you so much it is chicken boonanas.”

While the mother of two celebrated her kids’ new milestones on social media, the father only uses his account for films and other project’s promotions.

Before Dolores’ birthday her elder sister turned seven on October 20. At that time their mom also melted hearts with a moving tribute to her baby girl while White, 34, skipped the birthday wish.

The Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere actor last shared a post on his Instagram on October 23, related to his new magazine cover.