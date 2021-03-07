Netizens celebrate Shaheen Afridi engagement news, congratulate Shahid Afridi

Netizens think Shahid Afridi will be the "most handsome father-in-law ever"

A relative of Shahid Afridi confirmed that the proposal was under discussion for the past two years

Netizens erupted with joy after it was confirmed that Lahore Qalandars fast bowler Shaheen Afridi and former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi's daughter will be getting engaged, netizens took to social media to celebrate the news and congratulate the two cricketers, and Afridi's daughter.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's father Ayaz Khan had earlier spoken to the media and confirmed that both families have longstanding relations and that Shahid Afridi's family has agreed to the proposal. He said that a ceremony to formalise the engagement will be held soon.



Ecstatic fans took to social media to celebrate the news.



"Our star got engaged with our legend's daughter," said one person.



Another opined that Shahid Afridi would make a very handsome father-in-law.



One person congratulated "the most innocent couple ever".



Another fan made light of an earlier situation where the fast bowler clean bowled Shahid Afridi and refused to celebrate, owing to the respect he had for the former Pakistan captain.



One Twitter user shared a light meme for the occasion.





