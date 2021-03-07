Sheikh Rasheed says will take action against man who allegedly kicked Marriyum Aurangzeb





ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed said Saturday that he will take action against the man who allegedly kicked PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb if a complaint against the incident is reported.



The minister was speaking to Geo News journalist Saleem Safi on his show Jirga when he was asked to comment on Saturday's incident when PTI and PML-N workers and also leaders, came to blows outside the parliament.



"This should not have happened. If anyone sends a [formal] complaint to me, I will take action on it," he said. "I don't know what happened hence I don't want to speak much on it. If someone was mistreated, it shouldn't have happened," added the minister.



When told that the female politician was kicked outside the parliament, he said, "This is a big injustice and I condemn it. I condemn it," said the minister.



