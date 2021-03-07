Sheikh Rasheed says will take action against man who allegedly kicked Marriyum Aurangzeb

Sunday Mar 07, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed said Saturday that he will take action against the man who allegedly kicked PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb if a complaint against the incident is reported.
The minister was speaking to Geo News journalist Saleem Safi on his show Jirga when he was asked to comment on Saturday's incident when PTI and PML-N workers and also leaders, came to blows outside the parliament.
"This should not have happened. If anyone sends a [formal] complaint to me, I will take action on it," he said. "I don't know what happened hence I don't want to speak much on it. If someone was mistreated, it shouldn't have happened," added the minister.
When told that the female politician was kicked outside the parliament, he said, "This is a big injustice and I condemn it. I condemn it," said the minister.
As the government and its allied lawmakers had gathered in the National Assembly on Saturday for a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI workers present outside the National Assembly had clashed with PML-N workers who had arrived there for a press conference.
As the PML-N leaders had started to speak, they were surrounded by the angry crowd, which attempted to drown them out with slogans in support of the prime minister and the ruling party.
Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Musaddiq Malik, Miftah Ismail, Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb criticised the PTI government and Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling him a 'fascist' and comparing him to Hitler.
Meanwhile, PTI supporters carrying pro-Imran banners had circled the PML-N leaders and started raising slogans loudly in an attempt to suppress their voice.
The situation turned ugly when the politicians and the PTI supporters started pushing each other and exchanging hot words.
TV footage showed Musaddiq Malik being hit from behind, following which him and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chased down the man who pushed them to deliver some retaliatory blows.