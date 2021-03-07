Aurat March 2021: Traffic routes and strategies for Int'l Women's Day rallies across Pakistan

Twitter/@AuratMarchKHI/via Geo.tv

KARACHI: Pakistan will see Aurat March rallies and sit-in across various cities tomorrow — Monday — in line with International Women's Day, with women and gender minorities coming out on the streets to protest the oppression they face in society.



In order to facilitate traffic, here are updates related to the routes and strategies from some of the cities organising the Aurat March 2021.



Karachi

In Karachi, the Aurat March organisers, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, have instead put together the Aurat Dharna, which will ensure social distancing.

"6 foot ki doori, Magar inqilab zaruri [Please ensure 6-feet distance but the revolution is crucial]," they wrote in an update on the official Twitter account.

In addition, Aurat March Karachi have continued with their practice of being inclusive, working with the NOWPDP —an NGO working for the rights of differently-abled persons — to make the dharna more inclusive and accessible.

Aurat March Karachi will be held at the metropolis' famed Frere Hall at 3pm.

Lahore

Aurat March Lahore's organisers have announced that the route for the rally will be "from Lahore Press Club to the front of the PIA building!"

"There is also a designated entry point for differently-abled and old people. It is the road between Governor House and Al Hamrah," they wrote on Twitter.

The organisers stressed the importance of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), which, organisers say, are mandatory to follow.

The event will commence at 2pm.

Islamabad

The Aurat Azadi March 2021 has been scheduled to start at 1pm on Monday, with the main event to start at the Islamabad Press Club.

Quetta

Aurat March organisers in Quetta have announced that they will hold the Aurat Azadi Conference at 3pm at the Quetta Press Club, where women and gender minorities will gather to voice their concerns and issues.

In the follow up to the March, organisers created polls asking if people were planning to attend the Aurat Azadi Conference and who they would bring alongside.

Multan

Multan will hold its second Aurat March this year, with the aim of "fighting patriarchy and Covid-19 simultaneously".

The rally will start at the Nawa Shehar Chowk, go through the LMQ Road and Abdali Road, with the main event and speeches scheduled to be held at the Multan Press Club.

Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana

Aurat March Sindh organisers — representing feminists and allies from Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana — have announced that their rally will start from the city's popular Shahbaz Building to the Hyderabad Press Club.



