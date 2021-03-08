Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma makes conscious efforts to not portray women regressively on screens

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Anushka Sharma makes conscious efforts to not portray women regressively on screens

On International Women’s Day, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is opening up about the conscious efforts she has made to make sure the portrayal of women on screens is always positive.

The Zero star was quoted by FilmiBeat saying: "Our films have the power to impact change and if done correctly, films can also condition people to make them determine between what is right and what is wrong. By being clear about how we will portray women in cinema, we can alter the mindset of people towards how they perceive women and shatter age-old, regressive beliefs, customs and traditions."

“I think I have been conscious enough to select roles and films that I felt could contribute towards changing the portrayal of women on screen. It took a lot of self-belief for me to do this as an actor and then as a producer because I was somehow swimming against the tide and challenging the notion of how women were so far portrayed on screen,” she continued.

"It was liberating for me to stand up and do this for myself. I was done seeing myself as an accessory and I vowed that as a producer I will also not allow any woman to be portrayed regressively. So, my film choices and then my productions are a testimony to the fact that I'm committed towards sparking a conversation in society about equality, self-respect and empowerment,” added the diva. 

More From Bollywood:

Vidya Balan had to endure body image issues when her weight became a 'national issue'

Vidya Balan had to endure body image issues when her weight became a 'national issue'
Taapsee Pannu breaks her silence after Income Tax raid at her residence

Taapsee Pannu breaks her silence after Income Tax raid at her residence
Deepika Padukone’s latest ad stirs chaos over alleged plagiarism

Deepika Padukone’s latest ad stirs chaos over alleged plagiarism

Abhay Deol slams India’s nationalistic trope within cinema

Abhay Deol slams India’s nationalistic trope within cinema
Disha Patani shares hilarious photos of boyfriend Tiger Shroff on his birthday

Disha Patani shares hilarious photos of boyfriend Tiger Shroff on his birthday
Sara Ali Khan welcomes month of March in style

Sara Ali Khan welcomes month of March in style
Kangana Ranaut reminisces childhood memories as she opens up about anecdotes that ‘pierced’ her heart

Kangana Ranaut reminisces childhood memories as she opens up about anecdotes that ‘pierced’ her heart
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt collaborate as producers for film ‘Darlings’

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt collaborate as producers for film ‘Darlings’
Alia Bhatt turns producer, announces to set up her own production company

Alia Bhatt turns producer, announces to set up her own production company
Kareena Kapoor shares first glimpse of her after birth of second child

Kareena Kapoor shares first glimpse of her after birth of second child
Janhvi Kapoor heads off for a Hindi remake of ‘Helen of June’

Janhvi Kapoor heads off for a Hindi remake of ‘Helen of June’
Absence of Huma Qureshi from 'Army Of The Dead' teaser leaves Indian fans disappointed

Absence of Huma Qureshi from 'Army Of The Dead' teaser leaves Indian fans disappointed

Latest

view all