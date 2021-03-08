Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Mar 08 2021
Vidya Balan had to endure body image issues when her weight became a 'national issue'

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Vidya Balan revealed how she let go of these insecurities

Bollywood star Vidya Balan is looking back at the time she was body-shamed and ridiculed for her sense of style.

Opening up to ETimes about her struggle with body image, the Mission Mangal star revealed how she let go of these insecurities.

"It was important for me to have gone through what I did. It was very public and at that time it was so insurmountable. I come from a non-film family. There was no one to tell me that these phases don't last. My weight issue had become a national issue,” she said.

"I have always been a fat girl; I wouldn't say that I am at a stage where my fluctuating weight doesn't bother me anymore at all. But I have come a long way. I have had hormonal issues all my life. For the longest time, I hated my body. I thought it had betrayed me. On the days I was under the pressure of looking my best, I would bloat up and I would be so angry and frustrated,” she continued.

Regarding how she managed to let go of these insecurities, Vidya said: "What happened is that I began to love and accept myself a little more each day and therefore, I became more acceptable to people.”

“They began to shower me with love and accolades and appreciation and all of that. Over time, I accepted that my body is the only thing that is keeping me alive because the day my body stops functioning, I am not going to be around.”

“I have a lot of gratitude for my body. It doesn't matter what I have been through, I am alive because of this body. It's blood and bones. With each day I have begun to love and accept myself more, but it's not been easy. You have to fake it till you make it,” she added. 

