Aurat March kicks off in different cities of Pakistan

AUrat March underway in Islamabad.

Aurat March is are underway in different cities of Pakistan to observe International Women's Day here on Monday.



Women from all walks of life have arrived at different venues to mark the much-awaited event of this year.

In Karachi, the march is being held at Frere Hall, while in Lahore, the protestors have gathered at the Lahore Press Club and will march towards the front of the PIA building in the city.

A march is also being held in Islamabad, with protestors gathering at the National Press Club from where they are set to march towards the city's D Chowk.

International Women’s Day is being observed worldwide today, March 8, to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of women in different fields across the globe.

This year's theme for International Women's Day is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.



Besides celebrating women's achievements, the day also aims to raise awareness about women's equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity, and raise funds for female-focused charities.

In 1977 the UN and other international organisations officially declared March 8 as International Women's Day.