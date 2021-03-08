Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Adnan Malik
,
AWAleena Waqar
,
SCSanovia Chaudhry

Aurat March kicks off in different cities of Pakistan

By
Adnan Malik
,
AWAleena Waqar
,
SCSanovia Chaudhry

Monday Mar 08, 2021

AUrat March underway in Islamabad.

Aurat March is are underway in different cities of Pakistan to observe International Women's Day here on Monday.

Women from all walks of life have arrived at different venues to mark the much-awaited event of this year.

In Karachi, the march is being held at Frere Hall, while in Lahore, the protestors have gathered at the Lahore Press Club and will march towards the front of the PIA building in the city.

Read more: International Women's Day being celebrated across the world today

A march is also being held in Islamabad, with protestors gathering at the National Press Club from where they are set to march towards the city's D Chowk.

International Women’s Day is being observed worldwide today, March 8, to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of women in different fields across the globe. 

This year's theme for International Women's Day is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.

Besides celebrating women's achievements, the day also aims to raise awareness about women's equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity, and raise funds for female-focused charities.

In 1977 the UN and other international organisations officially declared March 8 as International Women's Day.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan to review 'school opening modalities' tomorrow amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Pakistan to review 'school opening modalities' tomorrow amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Agreement with Pakistan important for peace with Taliban: Afghan NSA

Agreement with Pakistan important for peace with Taliban: Afghan NSA
COVID-19: Sports activities restricted at schools in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, 4 other cities

COVID-19: Sports activities restricted at schools in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, 4 other cities
Pakistan's population to reach 242 million by 2025: UN report

Pakistan's population to reach 242 million by 2025: UN report
Sindh's coronavirus positivity ratio shoots up in first week of March

Sindh's coronavirus positivity ratio shoots up in first week of March
Pakistani women deserve immense respect, gratitude, says COAS on International Women's Day

Pakistani women deserve immense respect, gratitude, says COAS on International Women's Day
Shibli says govt has 'solid evidence' of corruption in Senate polls

Shibli says govt has 'solid evidence' of corruption in Senate polls
PDM meeting in Islamabad underway

PDM meeting in Islamabad underway
International Women's Day being celebrated across the world today

International Women's Day being celebrated across the world today
Pakistan raises issue of fake COVID-19 vaccine at UN forum

Pakistan raises issue of fake COVID-19 vaccine at UN forum
Video scandal: Gilani’s son says conscience clear, ready to appear at any forum

Video scandal: Gilani’s son says conscience clear, ready to appear at any forum
ECP seeks evidence of vote sale in Senate elections from PTI MPA

ECP seeks evidence of vote sale in Senate elections from PTI MPA

Latest

view all