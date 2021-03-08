Meghan Markle touches on her ‘one regret’ from royal life

Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle shed light on her biggest regret from royal life during her conversation with Oprah.

The conversation on regrets began after Oprah asked Meghan if she regretted any of the Megxit aftermath that ensued after her departure.

Prince Harry was the first to reply to the question and say, "No. I'm really proud of us. I'm so proud of my wife. She safely delivered Archie during a period of time which was so cruel and so mean. Every day I was coming back to my life in London and she was crying while breastfeeding Archie. We did what we had to do."

Later on Meghan also joined the conversation and added, "I have one. My regret is believing them when they said I would be protected. And I regret believing that because I think had I really seen that that wasn't happening, I would have been able to do more, but I think I wasn't supposed to see it. I wasn't supposed to know and now because we're actually on the other side, we've actually not just survived but are thriving."

