Monday Mar 08 2021
Rohit Sharma stresses women's importance in delightful video

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma on Monday shared a delightful video to mark International Women's Day.

"My women hold a special place in my life. All I am today is mainly because of how I was brought up and then how I was tutored about things in life including my little one," the cricketer said in the caption of the video that featured his daughter and wife.

"High time we realise the value and prominence of women in our lives and respect their presence," he added.

International Women’s Day is being observed worldwide to recognise the contributions of women in different fields across the world. 

This year's theme for International Women's Day is “Women in leadership: achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.

Besides celebrating women's achievements, the day also aims to raise awareness about women's equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity, and raise funds for female-focused charities.

