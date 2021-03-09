Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
By
Web Desk

President Alvi convenes Senate session today

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

Senate of Pakistan. File photo
  • President Arif Alvi has convened the session of Senate at Parliament House on Tuesday.
  • This is the first Senate session after the polls that took place on March 3 in which 37 senators were elected.
  • Minister for Finance will lay before the Senate the Report on 1st Biannual Monitoring on the Implementation of NFC Award.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has convened the session of Senate at the Parliament House on Tuesday (today) at 04:00pm, according to a notification.

This is the first session after Senate polls that took place on March 3 where candidates contested for 37 seats of the upper house out of 48 seats that fall vacant after the expiry of six-year term. 11 senators were elected unopposed from the Punjab Assembly.

It is expected to be a fiery session as the government and Opposition are involved in blame-game over the recently-held Senate elections in which the PTI emerged as the largest party.

The defeat of PTI candidate Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh for the Senate seat has shocked the ruling coalition after which the Pakistan Democratic Movement - an alliance of 11 Opposition parties - has sought Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation.

However, the PM won the trust vote on Saturday from the National Assembly with 178 votes, two more than he polled when he was elected as the prime minister in 2018.

Senate agenda

According to the agenda, Chairman, Functional Committee on Human Rights, will present a report of the Committee on the Bill further to amend the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2020.

Read more: Gillani vs Shaikh: PDM scores major victory over PTI in key Senate battle

Chairman, Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, will present a report of the committee on the bill to provide for the protection of rights of the religious minorities.

Other agendas include the report presentation of the committee on the bill to amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, and a report on the bill to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure, 189.

Moreover, Minister for Finance and Revenue to lay before the Senate the Report on 1st Biannual Monitoring on the Implementation of NFC Award (July-December, 2019), as required under clause 3(B) of Article 160 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

Ali Haider Gilani video scandal: ECP to hear PTI’s petition today

Ali Haider Gilani video scandal: ECP to hear PTI’s petition today
PM Imran Khan knows about the 17 members who voted against govt in Senate polls: Rasheed

PM Imran Khan knows about the 17 members who voted against govt in Senate polls: Rasheed
How many MNAs were present during PM Imran Khan's vote of confidence in NA?

How many MNAs were present during PM Imran Khan's vote of confidence in NA?
PDM long march: Fazl says Opposition's caravans to arrive in Islamabad by March 30

PDM long march: Fazl says Opposition's caravans to arrive in Islamabad by March 30
PFF did everything it could to safeguard players' health: Top official

PFF did everything it could to safeguard players' health: Top official
Malala Yousafzai partners with Apple to produce dramas, documentaries

Malala Yousafzai partners with Apple to produce dramas, documentaries
Faisal Javed gets called out for paying tribute to PM Imran Khan on Women's Day

Faisal Javed gets called out for paying tribute to PM Imran Khan on Women's Day
Disqualification case: Faisal Vawda approaches Sindh High Court against ECP

Disqualification case: Faisal Vawda approaches Sindh High Court against ECP
PTI senators receiving bribe offers for Senate chairman election: PM Imran Khan

PTI senators receiving bribe offers for Senate chairman election: PM Imran Khan
COAS Gen Bajwa meets US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad

COAS Gen Bajwa meets US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad

Aurat March 2021 placards go viral on social media

Aurat March 2021 placards go viral on social media

Latest

view all