President Alvi convenes Senate session today

Senate of Pakistan. File photo

President Arif Alvi has convened the session of Senate at Parliament House on Tuesday.



This is the first Senate session after the polls that took place on March 3 in which 37 senators were elected.



Minister for Finance will lay before the Senate the Report on 1st Biannual Monitoring on the Implementation of NFC Award.



ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has convened the session of Senate at the Parliament House on Tuesday (today) at 04:00pm, according to a notification.

This is the first session after Senate polls that took place on March 3 where candidates contested for 37 seats of the upper house out of 48 seats that fall vacant after the expiry of six-year term. 11 senators were elected unopposed from the Punjab Assembly.

It is expected to be a fiery session as the government and Opposition are involved in blame-game over the recently-held Senate elections in which the PTI emerged as the largest party.

The defeat of PTI candidate Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh for the Senate seat has shocked the ruling coalition after which the Pakistan Democratic Movement - an alliance of 11 Opposition parties - has sought Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation.

However, the PM won the trust vote on Saturday from the National Assembly with 178 votes, two more than he polled when he was elected as the prime minister in 2018.

Senate agenda

According to the agenda, Chairman, Functional Committee on Human Rights, will present a report of the Committee on the Bill further to amend the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2020.

Read more: Gillani vs Shaikh: PDM scores major victory over PTI in key Senate battle

Chairman, Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, will present a report of the committee on the bill to provide for the protection of rights of the religious minorities.

Other agendas include the report presentation of the committee on the bill to amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, and a report on the bill to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure, 189.

Moreover, Minister for Finance and Revenue to lay before the Senate the Report on 1st Biannual Monitoring on the Implementation of NFC Award (July-December, 2019), as required under clause 3(B) of Article 160 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.