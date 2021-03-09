Ayeza Khan marks Women’s Day with inspiring message

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan marked the International Women’s Day with an inspiring message.



The Mehar Posh star turned to Instagram to greet her fans, saying “Happy Women’s Day.”

In her inspiring message, Ayeza Khan said “Behind every successful Woman is Her MOM”.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Meanwhile, Ayeza took to photo-video sharing platform to treat her millions of fans with a love-up dazzling snap with husband Danish Taimoor.

Fans showered love and flooded the comment section with heart emojis shortly after Ayeza posted the PDA-filled picture.



