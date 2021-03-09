Can't connect right now! retry
Fake prize bond and currency selling group arrested in Lahore

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

A file photo of prize bonds. 

  • Police arrest a 4-member group involved in the crime.
  • Say fake prize bonds worth more than Rs2.1mn recovered.
  • Suspects handed over to investigation wing.

LAHORE: Police have arrested a four-member group allegedly involved in selling fake prize bonds and forged currency, Geo Urdu reported Tuesday,

The arrested accused include Muzaffar Bukhari, Rafaqat, Ali Shahbaz, and Arun Masih, a police spokesperson said, adding fake currency and prize bonds worth a huge amount were recovered.

The spokesperson said fake prize bonds worth more than Rs2.1 million and fake currency notes worth thousands of rupees were recovered from the accused.

According to police, the men would sell fake prize bonds and forged currency notes in the markets. Moreover, a case has been registered against them, and they have been handed over to the investigation wing.

